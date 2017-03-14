Man United charged with 'failing to control players'

LONDON — Manchester United has been charged by the English Football Association after its players harangued referee Michael Oliver following the sending-off of Ander Herrera during the team's FA Cup loss to Chelsea.

United's players were unhappy when Herrera received a second yellow card in the 35th minute for fouling Chelsea winger Eden Hazard. The score was 0-0 at that stage and United went on to lose 1-0 in the quarterfinal match at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

The FA said Tuesday that United has been charged with "failing to control their players."