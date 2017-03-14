Sports

Monday's Games

NHL

Columbus 5 Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Rangers 2

Carolina 8 N.Y. Islanders 4

Nashville 5 Winnipeg 4 (OT)

Calgary 4 Pittsburgh 3 (SO)

Arizona 1 Colorado 0

St. Louis 3 Los Angeles 1

Boston 6 Vancouver 3

---

AHL

San Antonio 2 Texas 1 (SO)

---

NBA

Chicago 115 Charlotte 109

Toronto 100 Dallas 78

Memphis 113 Milwaukee 93

Minnesota 119 Washington 104

San Antonio 107 Atlanta 99

Utah 114 L.A. Clippers 108

Denver 129 L.A. Lakers 101

Sacramento 120 Orlando 115

---

World Baseball Classic

Pool E at Tokyo

Netherlands 12 Israel 2 (8 innings)

Pool D tiebreaker at Jalisco, Mexico

Venezuela 4 Italy 3

---

MLB Pre-season

Detroit 3 Washington 3 (10 innings)

St. Louis 6 Houston 3

Baltimore 6 Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 7 Pittsburgh 6

Minnesota 9 Tampa Bay 4

Toronto 4 Boston 3

N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 4

Chicago White Sox 9 Cleveland 5

Cincinnati 3 Oakland 1

Milwaukee 24 Seattle 3

Chicago Cubs 3 San Diego 1

Kansas City 4 Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 3 L.A. Angels 1

Texas 7 San Francisco 1

---

