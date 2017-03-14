Monday's Games
NHL
Columbus 5 Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
Carolina 8 N.Y. Islanders 4
Nashville 5 Winnipeg 4 (OT)
Calgary 4 Pittsburgh 3 (SO)
Arizona 1 Colorado 0
St. Louis 3 Los Angeles 1
Boston 6 Vancouver 3
---
AHL
San Antonio 2 Texas 1 (SO)
---
NBA
Chicago 115 Charlotte 109
Toronto 100 Dallas 78
Memphis 113 Milwaukee 93
Minnesota 119 Washington 104
San Antonio 107 Atlanta 99
Utah 114 L.A. Clippers 108
Denver 129 L.A. Lakers 101
Sacramento 120 Orlando 115
---
World Baseball Classic
Pool E at Tokyo
Netherlands 12 Israel 2 (8 innings)
Pool D tiebreaker at Jalisco, Mexico
Venezuela 4 Italy 3
---
MLB Pre-season
Detroit 3 Washington 3 (10 innings)
St. Louis 6 Houston 3
Baltimore 6 Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 7 Pittsburgh 6
Minnesota 9 Tampa Bay 4
Toronto 4 Boston 3
N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 4
Chicago White Sox 9 Cleveland 5
Cincinnati 3 Oakland 1
Milwaukee 24 Seattle 3
Chicago Cubs 3 San Diego 1
Kansas City 4 Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 3 L.A. Angels 1
Texas 7 San Francisco 1
---