NHL game between Jets and Devils at Newark postponed due to winter storm
NEWARK, N.J. — Tonight's game between the Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils has been postponed due to a severe winter storm.
The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark.
The contest is likely to have little impact on the NHL's post-season races.
Winnipeg enters tonight's NHL action 10 points out of a playoff sport in the Western Conference, while New Jersey is last in the East.