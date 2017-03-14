Sports

NHL game between Jets and Devils at Newark postponed due to winter storm

NEWARK, N.J. — Tonight's game between the Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils has been postponed due to a severe winter storm.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The contest is likely to have little impact on the NHL's post-season races.

Winnipeg enters tonight's NHL action 10 points out of a playoff sport in the Western Conference, while New Jersey is last in the East.

