OHL Roundup: Palmu has winner as Attack stay hot with 6-5 victory over Firebirds

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Petrus Palmu had the eventual winner early in the second period as the Owen Sound Attack stretched their point streak to nine with a 6-4 victory over the Flint Firebirds on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nick Suzuki's 43 goal of the season added some insurance for Owen Sound (46-15-4), while Sean Durzi, Cordell James, Maksim Sushko and Jonah Gadjovich also scored. Michael McNiven made 27 saves as the Attack have eight wins and one overtime loss in their past nine games.

Nicholas Caamano had a power-play goal as the Firebirds (32-26-8) extended their winless skid to five. Hakon Nilsen, Jake Durham and C.J. Clarke rounded out the attack. Garrett Forrest stopped 26 shots in net.

Flint went 1 for 3 on the power play and Owen Sound had no man advantages.

---

RANGERS 6 STORM 5 (OT)

GUELPH, Ont. — Nick McHugh scored in overtime as Kitchener edged the Storm.

Connor Bunnaman's goal with 1:34 left in the third forced the extra period for the Rangers (36-26-4). Darby Llewellyn scored on a penalty shot, while Adam Mascherin, Jonathan Yantsis and Cole Carter helped Kitchener build a 4-0 lead.

Isaac Ratcliffe struck twice as Guelph (20-38-7) had five consecutive goals to rally from their early deficit. Matt Hotchkiss, Cedric Ralph and Ryan Merkley chipped in as the Storm remain winless in eight.

---

KNIGHTS 3 OTTERS 2

ERIE, Pa. — Sam Miletic had a pair of goals, including the winner, as London slipped past the Otters.

Janne Kuokkanen had the other goal for the Knights (44-14-7).