Rockies' injury woes mount with Tom Murphy's broken forearm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Colorado Rockies catcher Tom Murphy will miss four to six weeks with a hairline fracture in his right forearm.

Manager Bud Black said Murphy broke his arm Saturday in a game against the Cubs when he was hit by Anthony Rizzo's bat while throwing to second base on a steal attempt. The ball sailed into centre field and Rizzo was called for interference. Murphy stayed in the game until the seventh, as planned. His injury wasn't discovered until later.

Murphy is in a splint but won't need surgery, Black said.

Murphy joins a long list of Rockies sidelined during spring training. First baseman Ian Desmond is set for surgery on his broken left hand this week and will miss several weeks. Right-hander Chad Bettis is undergoing chemotherapy and is out indefinitely after discovering a recurrence of his testicular cancer during a routine follow-up. Left-hander Chris Rusin has an oblique injury and outfielder David Dahl has injured ribs.