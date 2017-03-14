Sports

Strong winds force cancellation of ski jump World Cup event

Jan Ziobro of Poland in the air during the Men's HS138 jump at the FIS Ski Jumping Word Cup in Lillehammer, Norway, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (Geir Olsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Jan Ziobro of Poland in the air during the Men's HS138 jump at the FIS Ski Jumping Word Cup in Lillehammer, Norway, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (Geir Olsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

LILLEHAMMER, Norway — Strong winds forced a ski jump World Cup competition in Lillehammer to be cancelled Tuesday.

Following frequent interruptions caused by the winds, the International Ski Federation jury stopped the contest in the first round.

Austrian Markus Schiffner had been leading with a score of 126.2 points after 26 of the 50 athletes had competed.

There are two more individual World Cup events scheduled for Thursday and Sunday in Trondheim and Vikersund, as well as a team competition Saturday.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular