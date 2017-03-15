AP source: LB Zach Brown to visit Raiders
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Free agent linebacker Zach Brown is visiting the Oakland Raiders as the team looks for an upgrade at the position, a person familiar with the visit told The Associated Press.
Brown will meet with the Raiders on Wednesday, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly discussing free agent visits. NFL Network first reported the visit.
Filling a void at inside linebacker was one of the top priorities for the Raiders this
The Raiders are looking for better play from that spot as they attempt to improve a
After spending his first four seasons with Tennessee, Brown signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with Buffalo last season. He excelled with the Bills, leading the team with 149 tackles. He also had four sacks, one interception, 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie has been patient so far this
But signing Brown would fill one of the biggest needs, with holes still remaining at running back, defensive tackle and cornerback. The team also would need another starting linebacker but still has plenty of salary cap room and the draft.
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
