Blackhawks C Artem Anisimov sidelined by left leg injury

OTTAWA — Blackhawks centre Artem Anisimov will be sidelined for three to four weeks with a left leg injury.

Anisimov got hurt in the first period of Chicago's 4-2 win at Montreal on Tuesday night. He had to be helped from the ice after Canadiens forward Alexander Radulov fell on the back of his leg in a corner behind the Chicago goal.

Coach Joel Quenneville said Anisimov was day to day after the victory against the Canadiens. He provided a longer timetable for Anisimov's return on Wednesday.

The Blackhawks have won nine of 11 heading into Thursday night's game against Ottawa. With Anisimov out, rookie Nick Schmaltz likely will centre Chicago's second line with wingers Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin.