Brendan Leipsic's winner lifts Toronto Marlies over Manitoba Moose 6-3

WINNIPEG — Brendan Leipsic had the eventual winner as the Toronto Marlies doubled the Manitoba Moose 6-3 on Tuesday in American Hockey League play.

Andrew Campbell and Frederik Gauthier added some insurance for the Marlies (32-25-5), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kerby Rychel, Steve Oleksy and Brett Findlay also scored for Toronto. Antoine Bibeau made 20 saves for the win.

JC Lipon had a pair of goals for Manitoba (23-32-8), the minor league club of the Winnipeg Jets. Brendan Lemieux had a goal as well and Eric Comrie stopped 29 shots.