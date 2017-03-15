Hayward leads Jazz past Pistons 97-83

DETROIT — Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and George Hill added 17 and the Utah Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons 97-83 on Wednesday night.

Hayward added eight rebounds and six assists, while Rudy Gobert had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Utah won for the sixth time in seven games, but a late rally by Detroit forced Quin Snyder to use his starters late with a game Thursday night in Cleveland.