Jury to decide guilt or innocence in Cuban smuggling case
MIAMI — A Miami jury will now decide the fate of a sports agent and a trainer accused of smuggling Cuban baseball players into the United States.
The federal jury was expected to begin deliberations Wednesday after six weeks of testimony in the trial of agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada. Both are charged with conspiracy and alien smuggling.
Prosecutors said the two oversaw a network of boat captains, handlers, document forgers and used
Several smuggled Cuban players testified, including Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and Leonys Martin of the Seattle Mariners. Neither Hernandez nor Estrada took the witness stand.