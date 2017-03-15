Minnesota Vikings concerned about gun legislation

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have expressed concern over legislation backed by police unions that would allow off-duty officers to carry guns in places where other people can't.

Minnesota Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2nsoJOh ) reports the bill would allow off-duty police to take firearms into stadiums and other specified venues as long as they go through regular security screening and present valid law identification.

The bill would override a National Football League restriction that limits gun possession to on-duty officers and hired security.

The legislation cleared a Minnesota Senate committee Tuesday. It now awaits final action by the Legislature.

Vikings Executive Vice-President Lester Bagley says the bill could impact public safety and stadium security.

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association official Dennis Flaherty says off-duty officers could take action if an incident occurs.

