Minnesota Vikings concerned about gun legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have expressed concern over legislation backed by police unions that would allow off-duty officers to carry guns in places where other people can't.
Minnesota Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2nsoJOh ) reports the bill would allow off-duty police to take firearms into stadiums and other specified venues as long as they go through regular security screening and present valid law identification.
The bill would override a National Football League restriction that limits gun possession to on-duty officers and hired security.
The legislation cleared a Minnesota Senate committee Tuesday. It now awaits final action by the Legislature.
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association official Dennis Flaherty says off-duty officers could take action if an incident occurs.
