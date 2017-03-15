Nationals release C Derek Norris; bumped from job by Wieters

WASHINGTON — The Nationals have unconditionally released catcher Derek Norris, who at one point appeared to be penciled in as Washington's starting catcher but became expendable after the club signed free agent Matt Wieters.

The Nationals announced the move Wednesday via Twitter.

Norris, originally a first-round draft pick by Washington in 2007, was reacquired by the team in December via a trade with the San Diego Padres for minor league right-hander Pedro Avila.