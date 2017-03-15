Nishikori advances to quarterfinals at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Kei Nishikori defeated Donald Young 6-2, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open with his fifth straight win over the American.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer played later Wednesday in the fourth round, their earliest meeting since they first played each other in 2004 in the third round at Miami. Nadal owns a 23-12 lead in their 13-year rivalry.

Novak Djokovic puts his 19-match Indian Wells winning streak on the line against 15th-seeded Nick Kyrgios.

Also moving on to the quarterfinals are No. 21 Pablo Carreno Busta, who beat qualifier Dusan Lajovic; and No. 27 Pablo Cuevas, who outlasted 11th-seeded David Goffin 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.