OHL Roundup: Scott Smith perfect as Peterborough Petes blank Ottawa 67's 2-0

OTTAWA — Scott Smith had a 24-save shutout as the Peterborough Petes blanked the Ottawa 67's 2-0 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Logan DeNoble and Steven Lorentz supplied the offence for Peterborough (41-20-5).

Leo Lazarev stopped 25-of-26 shots for Ottawa (25-33-8)

Neither team scored on the power play, with the Petes going 0 for 3 and the 67's going 0 for 2.

---

SPIRIT 2 GREYHOUNDS 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Hayden Hodgson had the winner early in the third as the Spirit slipped by Sault Ste. Marie.

Filip Hronek had a power-play goal to open the scoring for Saginaw (27-30-9) late in the second.

Morgan Frost responded for the Greyhounds (46-16-4).

---

STING 4 SPITFIRES 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Sean Josling's two goals powered the Sting past Windsor.

Ryan McGregor and Anthony Salinitri also scored for Sarnia (31-29-7).

Aaron Luchuk and Hayden McCool replied for the Spitfires (40-18-8).

---

GENERALS 4 COLTS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Matt Brassard and Jack Studnicka both scored in the third as the Generals doubled up on Barrie.

Domenic Commisso and Kenny Huether both had power-play goals in the first for Oshawa (39-22-5).

Zachary Magwood had a pair of goals for the Colts (17-42-7).