OHL Roundup: Scott Smith perfect as Peterborough Petes blank Ottawa 67's 2-0
OTTAWA — Scott Smith had a 24-save shutout as the Peterborough Petes blanked the Ottawa 67's 2-0 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Logan DeNoble and Steven Lorentz supplied the offence for Peterborough (41-20-5).
Leo Lazarev stopped 25-of-26 shots for Ottawa (25-33-8)
Neither team scored on the power play, with the Petes going 0 for 3 and the 67's going 0 for 2.
SPIRIT 2 GREYHOUNDS 1
SAGINAW, Mich. — Hayden Hodgson had the winner early in the third as the Spirit slipped by Sault Ste. Marie.
Filip Hronek had a power-play goal to open the scoring for Saginaw (27-30-9) late in the second.
Morgan Frost responded for the Greyhounds (46-16-4).
STING 4 SPITFIRES 2
SARNIA, Ont. — Sean Josling's two goals powered the Sting past Windsor.
Ryan McGregor and Anthony Salinitri also scored for Sarnia (31-29-7).
Aaron Luchuk and Hayden McCool replied for the Spitfires (40-18-8).
GENERALS 4 COLTS 2
OSHAWA, Ont. — Matt Brassard and Jack Studnicka both scored in the third as the Generals doubled up on Barrie.
Domenic Commisso and Kenny Huether both had power-play goals in the first for Oshawa (39-22-5).
Zachary Magwood had a pair of goals for the Colts (17-42-7).
