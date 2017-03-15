Pavelski scores 2 in Sharks' 4-1 win over Sabres

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Joe Pavelski scored twice and the San Jose Sharks ended a long streak of futility against the Buffalo Sabres with a 4-1 victory Tuesday night.

Logan Couture and Michael Haley also scored for San Jose, and Martin Jones made 22 saves for his 32nd win of the season. The Sharks snapped a five-game home losing streak to Buffalo and ended its franchise-best 11-game point streak against them.

Jack Eichel scored for the Sabres, who lost their fourth in five games. Eichel also inadvertently helped the Sharks score the go-ahead goal late in the second.

In the final minute of the period, Haley got a piece of the puck off Eichel's stick. It bounced off his skate in front and then off goalie Robin Lehner's pad and into the net.

Lehner stopped 37 of 41 shots.

Buffalo scored just more than a minute into the game. Josh Gorges took a shot that bounced off Jones' chest, and Matt Moulson alertly sent the puck over to a wide-open Eichel.

After going 0 for 20 on shots in the first period, the Sharks started making them count. Pavelski took a pass from Couture and drilled it into the net midway through the second.

After Haley's unassisted goal, Pavelski scored his second of the game off a rebound early in the third period. Couture scored his 24th with 5:03 left to make it 4-1.

NOTES: Pavelski recorded his 46th career multi-goal game. ... The Sharks had a season-high 20 shots in the first period. ... The Sabres posted the second-fastest goal of the season (1:10) against the Sharks. ... Eichel scored his seventh goal in nine games. ... Moulson has points in four of his last five games. ... Sharks C Joe Thornton reached 40 assists for the 14th consecutive season.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.