Peter Fill of Italy wins overall downhill title at finals

ASPEN, Colo. — Peter Fill of Italy retained his overall downhill title Wednesday by finishing second to teammate Dominik Paris at the World Cup Finals while Canada's Manuel Osborne-Paradis just missed the podium with a fourth-place finish.

Fill entered the day trailing Kjetil Jansrud of Norway by 33 points in the standings, but used a strong run to overtake Jansrud, who wound up 11th. Fill captured the title by 23 points during a season in which he never won a World Cup downhill race.

Paris was the first racer out of the starting gate and finished in a time of one minute 33.07 seconds. No one could catch him. Fill was 0.08 seconds behind and Carlo Janka of Switzerland took third in 1:33.25.

Osborne-Paradis, from Invermere, B.C., was seven-100ths of a second behind Janka in 1:33.32. Erik Guay of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was tied for sixth in 1:33.38.

Guay finished fifth in the overall downhill standings while Osborne-Paradis was 11th.