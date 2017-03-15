Prosecutors want to tell jury ex-NFL star spoke about anger

BOSTON — Prosecutors in the double-murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez have asked a judge to allow them to tell the jury he told a witness he was "very angry all the time."

In a motion released Wednesday, prosecutors say Hernandez made the statement to a woman who wrote to him in prison in 2015.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez fatally shot two men in 2012 after one of them bumped into him at a Boston nightclub and spilled his drink. They argue the statement should be admissible to show his state of mind "to explain his anger over a spilled drink."

Hernandez's lawyers asked the judge to deny the request. They argue the statement refers to his general state of mind years after the killings.