Prosecutors want to tell jury ex-NFL star spoke about anger

George Leontire, right, defense attorney for defendant Aaron Hernandez, shows paperwork to tattoo artist David Nelson who testifies during Hernandez' double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former New England Patriots NFL football player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool)

BOSTON — Prosecutors in the double-murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez have asked a judge to allow them to tell the jury he told a witness he was "very angry all the time."

In a motion released Wednesday, prosecutors say Hernandez made the statement to a woman who wrote to him in prison in 2015.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez fatally shot two men in 2012 after one of them bumped into him at a Boston nightclub and spilled his drink. They argue the statement should be admissible to show his state of mind "to explain his anger over a spilled drink."

Hernandez's lawyers asked the judge to deny the request. They argue the statement refers to his general state of mind years after the killings.

The judge hasn't ruled.

