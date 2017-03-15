QMJHL Roundup: Jake Coughler leads Mooseheads over Islanders with hat trick
HALIFAX — Jake Coughler completed his hat trick in overtime as the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Charlottetown Islanders 6-5 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Maxime Fortier, Keigan Goetz and Benoit-Olivier Groulx staked Halifax (27-34-5) to a 3-0 lead by the first intermission. Alexis Gravel made 29 saves for the win.
Alex Dostie struck twice for Charlottetown (45-17-4), while Filip Chlapik, Kameron Kielly and Francois Beauchemin also scored. Mark Grametbauer stopped 33 shots for the Islanders.
The Mooseheads went 1 for 2 on the power play and Charlottetown went 2 for 4 with the man advantage.
---
SEA DOGS 5 WILDCATS 0
MONCTON, N.B. — Callum Booth turned aside all 17 shots he faced as Saint John blanked the Wildcats.
Spencer Smallman had a pair of short-handed goals for the Sea Dogs (47-13-6), while Mathieu Joseph, Chase Stewart and Matthew Highmore chipped in as well.
Matthew Waite made 42 saves for Moncton (14-49-3).
The win clinched first overall in the QMJHL for Saint John. Sea Dogs forward Kyle Ward was ejected in the third period after taking a major for boarding.
---
SCREAMING EAGLES 6 TITAN 4
SYDNEY, N.S. — Tyler Hylland had a pair of goals, one shorthanded and the eventual winner, to lift Cape Breton over Acadie-Bathurst.
Vasily Glotov, Ross MacDougall, Drake Batherson and Mathias Laferriere also scored for the Screaming Eagles (37-25-4).
Zachary Malatesta, Rodrigo Abols, Aaron Brisebois and Jordan Maher replied for the Titan (37-23-6).
---
CATARACTES 3 HUSKIES 2
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Dennis Yan struck twice, including the winner, as the Cataractes eked out a win over Rouyn-Noranda.
Brandon Gignac had the other Shawinigan (41-20-5) goal.
Lane Cormier and Philippe Myers responded for the Huskies (43-16-7).
---
SAGUENEENS 5 REMPARTS 3
QUEBEC CITY — Kelly Klima had Chicoutimi's first two goals as the Sagueneens knocked off the Remparts.
Mark Bzowey, Frederic Allard and Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme also found the back of the net for Chicoutimi (37-24-5).
Shaun Bily, Philipp Kurashev and Mathieu Ayotte supplied the offence for Quebec (29-30-7).
---
VOLTIGEURS 6 ARMADA 3
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Mathieu Sevigny had back-to-back goals in the first to help the Voltigeurs past Blainville-Boisbriand.
Andrew Shewfelt's short-handed goal was the eventual winner for Drummondville (27-33-6), while Nicolas Guay, William Poirier and Samuel Gaumond also scored.
Yvan Mongo struck twice for the Armada (41-19-6) and Shaun Miller chimed in as well.
---
FOREURS 3 PHOENIX 2
SHERBROOKE, Que. — Nicolas Ouellet's second goal of the game broke a 2-2 deadlock as Val-d'Or edged the Phoenix.
Alexis Pein opened the scoring for the Foreurs (27-34-5).
Yaroslav Alexeyev and Anderson MacDonald had second-period goals for Sherbrooke (26-36-4) to erase an early 2-0 deficit.
---