QMJHL Roundup: Jake Coughler leads Mooseheads over Islanders with hat trick

HALIFAX — Jake Coughler completed his hat trick in overtime as the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Charlottetown Islanders 6-5 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Maxime Fortier, Keigan Goetz and Benoit-Olivier Groulx staked Halifax (27-34-5) to a 3-0 lead by the first intermission. Alexis Gravel made 29 saves for the win.

Alex Dostie struck twice for Charlottetown (45-17-4), while Filip Chlapik, Kameron Kielly and Francois Beauchemin also scored. Mark Grametbauer stopped 33 shots for the Islanders.

The Mooseheads went 1 for 2 on the power play and Charlottetown went 2 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

SEA DOGS 5 WILDCATS 0

MONCTON, N.B. — Callum Booth turned aside all 17 shots he faced as Saint John blanked the Wildcats.

Spencer Smallman had a pair of short-handed goals for the Sea Dogs (47-13-6), while Mathieu Joseph, Chase Stewart and Matthew Highmore chipped in as well.

Matthew Waite made 42 saves for Moncton (14-49-3).

The win clinched first overall in the QMJHL for Saint John. Sea Dogs forward Kyle Ward was ejected in the third period after taking a major for boarding.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 6 TITAN 4

SYDNEY, N.S. — Tyler Hylland had a pair of goals, one shorthanded and the eventual winner, to lift Cape Breton over Acadie-Bathurst.

Vasily Glotov, Ross MacDougall, Drake Batherson and Mathias Laferriere also scored for the Screaming Eagles (37-25-4).

Zachary Malatesta, Rodrigo Abols, Aaron Brisebois and Jordan Maher replied for the Titan (37-23-6).

---

CATARACTES 3 HUSKIES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Dennis Yan struck twice, including the winner, as the Cataractes eked out a win over Rouyn-Noranda.

Brandon Gignac had the other Shawinigan (41-20-5) goal.

Lane Cormier and Philippe Myers responded for the Huskies (43-16-7).

---

SAGUENEENS 5 REMPARTS 3

QUEBEC CITY — Kelly Klima had Chicoutimi's first two goals as the Sagueneens knocked off the Remparts.

Mark Bzowey, Frederic Allard and Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme also found the back of the net for Chicoutimi (37-24-5).

Shaun Bily, Philipp Kurashev and Mathieu Ayotte supplied the offence for Quebec (29-30-7).

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 ARMADA 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Mathieu Sevigny had back-to-back goals in the first to help the Voltigeurs past Blainville-Boisbriand.

Andrew Shewfelt's short-handed goal was the eventual winner for Drummondville (27-33-6), while Nicolas Guay, William Poirier and Samuel Gaumond also scored.

Yvan Mongo struck twice for the Armada (41-19-6) and Shaun Miller chimed in as well.

---

FOREURS 3 PHOENIX 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Nicolas Ouellet's second goal of the game broke a 2-2 deadlock as Val-d'Or edged the Phoenix.

Alexis Pein opened the scoring for the Foreurs (27-34-5).

Yaroslav Alexeyev and Anderson MacDonald had second-period goals for Sherbrooke (26-36-4) to erase an early 2-0 deficit.