Redskins release defensive end Ricky Jean Francois
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have released defensive end Ricky Jean Francois.
Jean Francois' release comes less than a week after the start of free agency and the firing of general manager Scot McCloughan. The team announced the move Wednesday.
The 30-year-old started six of Washington's 16 games last season and had 32 tackles and 1
Jean Francois had criticized the Redskins in a radio interview for firing McCloughan and also made his feelings known on social media.
The Redskins also re-signed defensive lineman Ziggy Hood and offensive lineman Vinston Painter. Hood, 30, had 17 tackles and one assist in his only season in Washington.
