Reports: Ecuador's Octavio Zambrano to coach Canadian men's soccer team

TORONTO — Octavio Zambrano is reportedly Canada's new men's soccer coach.

The reports surrounding the 59-year-old from Ecuador seem to have originated in Italy with a ripple effect quickly spreading to Canada.

The Canadian Soccer Association has scheduled a news conference for Friday in Toronto to make a "Canada soccer men's national team announcement." But it refused to confirm or deny the Zambrano reports Wednesday.

"Canada Soccer is aware of the online speculation regarding our upcoming men's national team announcement," the CSA said in a statement. "We are pleased the Canadian soccer community is excited for our announcement and we are looking forward to sharing the news on Friday in Toronto and live online via our Twitter and Facebook channels.

"Canada Soccer will not have any further comment on the content of our announcement until Friday."

Michael Findlay has been serving as Canadian interim coach since last September when the CSA elected not to renew Spaniard Benito Floro's contract in the wake of a failed World Cup qualifying campaign.

Zambrano coached in Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy (1997-99) and the MetroStars (2000-02). He was an assistant coach with Kansas City (2009-11).

He has also coached in Moldova (Tiligul-Tiras), Hungary (FC Tatanya), Colombia (Deportiva Pereira) and Ecuador (CD Nacional and Delfin SC).

Canada is currently ranked 117th in the world and 14th in CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.