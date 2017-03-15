Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Washington 4 Minnesota 2

N.Y. Islanders 3 Carolina 2 (OT)

Tampa Bay 2 Ottawa 1 (OT)

Florida 7 Toronto 2

Chicago 4 Montreal 2

Edmonton 7 Dallas 1

San Jose 4 Buffalo 1

Arizona 3 Los Angeles 2 (SO)

Winnipeg at New Jersey, ppd.

---

AHL

San Antonio 4 Cleveland 0

Milwaukee 4 Rockford 3 (OT)

Toronto 6 Manitoba 3

San Jose 4 Bakersfield 3

---

NBA

Cleveland 128 Detroit 96

New York 87 Indiana 81

Oklahoma City 122 Brooklyn 104

New Orleans 100 Portland 77

Golden State 106 Philadelphia 104

---

World Baseball Classic

Second Round

Pool E

Japan 8 Cuba 5

Pool F

Puerto Rico 3 Dominican Republic 1

---

MLB Pre-season

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 0

Detroit 7, Miami 1

Boston 5 Toronto 4

N.Y. Mets 2 Houston 1

Tampa Bay (ss) 10 N.Y. Yankees 6

Tampa Bay (ss) 9 Baltimore 6

L.A. Dodgers 6 Cincinnati 5

Colorado 4 Oakland 3

Kansas City 8 L.A. Angels 4

Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 7

San Francisco 6 Cleveland 5

Seattle 7 Chicago White Sox 6

Arizona 12 Texas 0

---

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarter-finals, leg 1

Tigres UANL 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0

---

Wednesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

---

World Baseball Classic

Second Round

Pool E

Israel vs. Japan, 6 a.m. at Tokyo

Pool F

United States vs. Venezuela, 9 p.m. at San Diego

---

MLB Pre-season

Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

---

