Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games
NHL
Washington 4 Minnesota 2
N.Y. Islanders 3 Carolina 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 2 Ottawa 1 (OT)
Florida 7 Toronto 2
Chicago 4 Montreal 2
Edmonton 7 Dallas 1
San Jose 4 Buffalo 1
Arizona 3 Los Angeles 2 (SO)
Winnipeg at New Jersey, ppd.
---
AHL
San Antonio 4 Cleveland 0
Milwaukee 4 Rockford 3 (OT)
Toronto 6 Manitoba 3
San Jose 4 Bakersfield 3
---
NBA
Cleveland 128 Detroit 96
New York 87 Indiana 81
Oklahoma City 122 Brooklyn 104
New Orleans 100 Portland 77
Golden State 106 Philadelphia 104
---
World Baseball Classic
Second Round
Pool E
Japan 8 Cuba 5
Pool F
Puerto Rico 3 Dominican Republic 1
---
MLB Pre-season
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 0
Detroit 7, Miami 1
Boston 5 Toronto 4
N.Y. Mets 2 Houston 1
Tampa Bay (ss) 10 N.Y. Yankees 6
Tampa Bay (ss) 9 Baltimore 6
L.A. Dodgers 6 Cincinnati 5
Colorado 4 Oakland 3
Kansas City 8 L.A. Angels 4
Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 7
San Francisco 6 Cleveland 5
Seattle 7 Chicago White Sox 6
Arizona 12 Texas 0
---
CONCACAF Champions League
Quarter-finals, leg 1
Tigres UANL 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
---
Wednesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
---
World Baseball Classic
Second Round
Pool E
Israel vs. Japan, 6 a.m. at Tokyo
Pool F
United States vs. Venezuela, 9 p.m. at San Diego
---
MLB Pre-season
Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
---