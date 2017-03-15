Spurs: Aldridge cleared to return after heart issue

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to play after the latest occurrence of heart arrhythmia, which has sporadically sidelined him throughout his career.

The Spurs says Aldridge is available to play in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night with no restrictions. He will have missed less than a week after he was pulled from basketball activities indefinitely on Friday.

The Spurs say Aldridge went through multiple tests and consulted with experts in the field before he was cleared to return. The five-time All-Star is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spurs this season.