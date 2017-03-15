St.FX forward Bujold named U Sports women's hockey player of the year

Her plus-29 defensive rating was the second highest in the country while she led all of Canada in game-winning goals with five.

"Sarah has had a phenomenal year and has developed immensely as a player and person," said StFX head coach David Synishin. "She is not only one of our top players, she is also one of our hardest workers. She leads by example in her off-ice training as well as her play on the ice. She has truly earned being recognized as the top player in U SPORTS Women's Hockey."