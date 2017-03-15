St.FX forward Bujold named U Sports women's hockey player of the year
NAPANEE, Ont. — St. Francis Xavier forward Saah Bujold was named the U Sports women's hockey player of the year Wednesday.
The third-year human kinetics student from Riverview, N.B., led U Sports with 24 goals and 43 points.
Her plus-29 defensive rating was the second highest in the country while she led all of Canada in game-winning goals with five.
"Sarah has had a phenomenal year and has developed immensely as a player and person," said StFX head coach David Synishin. "She is not only one of our top players, she is also one of our hardest workers. She leads by example in her off-ice training as well as her play on the ice. She has truly earned being recognized as the top player in U SPORTS Women's Hockey."
Other award winners announced Wednesday were: McGill goaltender Tricia Deguire, rookie of the year; Mount Royal forward Sarah Weninger, student-athlete community service award; and Saint Chris Larade, coach of the year.
The U Sports women's hockey championship starts Thursday.