The Latest: July sentencing set in Cuban smuggling case

MIAMI — The latest on developments on the Cuban baseball smuggling case (All times local):

4:45 p.m.

A judge has set sentencing for July 11 for a sports agent and baseball trainer convicted of smuggling ballplayers from Cuba to the U.S.

Prosecutors say agent Bartolo Hernandez faces between three and 15 years in prison. Trainer Julio Estrada could get between five and 35 years behind bars.

A jury convicted both men Wednesday of conspiracy and alien smuggling charges after a six-week trial.

Prosecution evidence included testimony from several Major League Baseball players detailing their defections from communist Cuba and signing of lucrative free-agent contracts.

Trial evidence included documents containing false information used to obtain players' residency in Mexico and Haiti they needed before coming to the U.S. There was also testimony about attempted kidnappings of players and illegal border crossings.

_____

4:10 p.m.

A Miami jury has convicted a Florida sports agent and a baseball trainer accused of smuggling Cuban ballplayers into the U.S.

The jury verdict Wednesday came after about six weeks of testimony in the trial of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada on alien smuggling and conspiracy charges.

Prosecution evidence included testimony from several Major League Baseball players detailing their defections from communist Cuba and signing of lucrative free-agent contracts.

Trial evidence included documents containing false information used to obtain players' residency in Mexico and Haiti they needed before coming to the U.S. There was also testimony about attempted kidnappings of players and illegal border crossings.

Neither Hernandez nor Estrada took the stand. Their lawyers contended prosecutors never proved they were involved in smuggling and insisted the men ran legitimate businesses.

____

6:24 a.m.

A Miami jury will now decide the fate of a sports agent and a trainer accused of smuggling Cuban baseball players into the United States.

The federal jury was expected to begin deliberations Wednesday after six weeks of testimony in the trial of agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada. Both are charged with conspiracy and alien smuggling.

Prosecutors said the two oversaw a network of boat captains, handlers, document forgers and used phoney paperwork to get the players to the U.S. quickly so they could sign lucrative Major League Baseball contracts. Defence lawyers say the men did nothing illegal.