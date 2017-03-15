Toronto FC academy side ties defending champion Juventus at Viareggio Cup

VIAREGGIO, Italy — Substitute Kunle Dada-Luke scored in the 72nd minute to give Toronto FC's senior academy side a 1-1 tie with defending champion Juventus at the Viareggio Cup youth tournament Wednesday.

It marked the second straight game that the academy side, known as Toronto FC 3, had to rally after conceding early.

Toronto gave up goals in the second and fourth minutes to Italy's S.S. Maceratese on Monday, eventually tying the game 3-3 on a goal by Brandon Onkony deep into stoppage time.

On Wednesday, Toronto fell behind 1-0 in the seventh minute. Dada-Luke tied the game 17 minutes after coming in off the bench.

Toronto is the first MLS side take part at the prestigious competition, now in its 69th edition.

Coach Danny Dichio's under-20 academy team has been augmented with captain Liam Fraser and four other Toronto FC 2 players.

Toronto closes out group play against Dukla Prague of the Czech Republic on Saturday.

There are 10 groups at the tournament, with the top two from each advancing to a single-elimination knockout round.

---

