Toronto FC star striker Sebastian Giovinco ruled out for Vancouver game

TORONTO — Star striker Sebastian Giovinco has been ruled out of Toronto FC's weekend game in Vancouver.

Giovinco suffered a painful charley horse in Saturday's 2-2 tie in Philadelphia.

Toronto said Giovinco left Tuesday night for Italy to meet with his doctor.

The club said the meeting had originally been scheduled during next week's bye week but was pushed forward when he was ruled out of Saturday's game.

The five-foot-four, 130-pound Italian had to be helped off late in the first half in Philadelphia when six-foot-four 210 pound defender Oguchi Onyewu caught him with a knee to the right thigh in a challenge.