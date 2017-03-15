Vancouver-born Angela Lee to defend One Championship atomweight title in May

TORONTO — Vancouver-born Angela (Unstoppable) Lee is wasting little time returning to action after making the first successful defence of her One Championship atomweight title.

The 20-year-old Lee, who stopped Taiwan's Jenny Huang in the third round Saturday in Bangkok, will face Brazil's Istela Nunes on May 26 in Singapore, according to the Asia-based mixed martial arts promotion.

Lee, who divides her time these days between her family home in Hawaii and training base in Singapore, will fight Nunes in the main event of "One: Dynasty of Heroes" at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Lee (7-0-0) became the organization's inaugural 115-pound champion when she won a unanimous decision over Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi last May.

"After my last fight, I showed everybody just how much I have improved over the last couple of months," Lee said in a statement. "I'm ready to do it again."

Nunes is a two-time Muay Thai world champion with a 5-0-0 professional mixed martial arts record.

"I am preparing myself well and will make sure that I come ready for the best Angela Lee possible," said Nunes. "On May 26, I will accomplish what so many others failed to do. I will beat Angela Lee and become champion."