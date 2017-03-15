Varsity Reds forward Maillet named U Sports men's player of the year

FREDERICTON — University of New Brunswick forward Philippe Maillet was named the U Sports men's hockey player of the year on Wednesday.

The fourth-year business administration student from Terrebonne, Que., had a U Sports-leading 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) this season.

Maillet is a two-time Atlantic University Sport MVP (2014-15, 2016-17). He was named AUS rookie of the year in 2013-14. Maillet has 166 points in 101 games over his U Sports career.

Prior to joining the Varsity Reds, Maillet spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Victoriaville Tigres, where he recorded 240 points in 252 games.

"Phil has had an exceptional season for our hockey club," said UNB head coach Gardiner MacDougall said. "He has a great deal of passion for the game and this has helped him elevate his fitness level, work ethic and team leadership to new levels. He leads by example each day, and has the special ability to make plays on a consistent basis."

U Sports other men's hockey award winners were: UNB's Jordan Murray, defenceman of the year; Saskatchewan's Jordon Cooke, goaltender of the year; Concordia forward Anthony De Luca, rookie of the year; Calgary forward Elgin Pearce, most sportsmanlike player; Saskatchewan's Dave Adolph, coach of the year; and Ryerson forward Aaron Armstrong, student-athlete community service award.