Washington Redskins finalize Jay Gruden's coaching staff

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have hired Chris O'Hara as offensive quality control coach and given new titles to assistant head coach and offensive line coach Bill Callahan, outside linebackers coach Chad Grimm and assistant special teams coach Bret Munsey.

The team announced the moves Wednesday.

The Redskins fired general manager Scot McCloughan last week, two years into a four-year contract, and have not said why or made owner Dan Snyder or team president Bruce Allen available to the media.

O'Hara was an offensive coaching associate with the Jacksonville Jaguars the past three seasons. Callahan has been Washington's offensive line coach for two years. Grimm, whose father Russ was a Redskins offensive lineman and joined the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010, worked in defensive quality control for the Redskins the last two seasons. Munsey is entering his fourth season with Washington.

