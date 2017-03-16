Alomar hired by MLB for youth development in Puerto Rico

NEW YORK — Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar has been hired by Major League Baseball as a special consultant and tasked with focusing on youth development in Puerto Rico.

The 49-year-old, inducted to the Hall in 2011, is to serve as an ambassador at events and development initiatives on the island, including youth clinics and tournaments. MLB has been concerned about the drop in Puerto Rican big leaguers: the 17 on opening day last year were the most on opening day since 20 in 2011 but down from a record 53 during the 2001 season.