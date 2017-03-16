AP source: Raiders agree to deal with TE Jared Cook
A
A
Share via Email
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have agreed to a deal with free-agent tight Jared Cook.
A person familiar with the deal said Thursday that Cook will sign with the Raiders after visiting the team facility this week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a contract hasn't been signed. NFL Network first reported the deal and says it is worth $12.2 million over two years with $5 million guaranteed in the first year.
Cook helps upgrade a position group that already includes Clive Walford and Lee Smith as the Raiders look to build on last season's 12-4 record that ended a 13-year playoff drought.
Walford's development has been slowed by
Cook had 30 catches for 377 yards and one touchdown last season when he missed six games with an ankle injury. His biggest play came on a 36-yard catch that set up a last-second, game-winning field goal in Green Bay's 34-31 playoff win over Dallas. Cook had 18 catches for 229 yards and two scores in three playoff games.
Despite not having prolific numbers last season, Cook was a major catalyst for Green Bay's
In eight NFL seasons with Tennessee, St. Louis and Green Bay, Cook has 303 catches for 3,880 yards and 17 TDs.
Cook is the third offensive player the Raiders have added this
The Raiders went into free agency with more glaring needs on
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
Trans Halifax student wants to share message with Ellen DeGeneres for his upcoming birthday
-
Calgary man frustrated by CCSD insurance company’s refusal to pay for damage caused by falling ice
-
-