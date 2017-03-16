AP source: Raiders agree to deal with TE Jared Cook

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have agreed to a deal with free-agent tight Jared Cook.

A person familiar with the deal said Thursday that Cook will sign with the Raiders after visiting the team facility this week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a contract hasn't been signed. NFL Network first reported the deal and says it is worth $12.2 million over two years with $5 million guaranteed in the first year.

Cook helps upgrade a position group that already includes Clive Walford and Lee Smith as the Raiders look to build on last season's 12-4 record that ended a 13-year playoff drought.

Walford's development has been slowed by off-season injuries during his two years in the NFL and he has 61 catches for 688 yards and six TDs in his career. Smith is one of the league's best blocking tight ends and is coming back from a broken leg.

Cook had 30 catches for 377 yards and one touchdown last season when he missed six games with an ankle injury. His biggest play came on a 36-yard catch that set up a last-second, game-winning field goal in Green Bay's 34-31 playoff win over Dallas. Cook had 18 catches for 229 yards and two scores in three playoff games.

Despite not having prolific numbers last season, Cook was a major catalyst for Green Bay's offence . Aaron Rodgers had 31 touchdowns and two interceptions in 13 games, including the playoffs, with Cook in the lineup compared to 15 TD passes and six interceptions in six games when he was out.

In eight NFL seasons with Tennessee, St. Louis and Green Bay, Cook has 303 catches for 3,880 yards and 17 TDs.

Cook is the third offensive player the Raiders have added this off-season following receiver Cordarrelle Patterson and offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse. Oakland could have another hole at running back after starter Latavius Murray left to sign with Minnesota.

The Raiders went into free agency with more glaring needs on defence but those have not been filled as of yet. Oakland is also meeting this week with free agent linebacker Zach Brown, a second person familiar with those plans said on condition of anonymity because the visit was not announced.

___