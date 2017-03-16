Austrian Hannes Reichelt captures super-G at finals

ASPEN, Colo. — Hannes Reichelt of Austria used a smooth run to win the super-G at World Cup Finals on a challenging course that saw quite a few racers fail to finish.

Reichelt navigated the tricky course in 1 minute, 8.22 seconds on Thursday to beat Dominik Paris of Italy by 0.11 seconds. Swiss skier Mauro Caviezel and Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde tied for third.

There were five racers who didn't finish and two more were disqualified.

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway wound up ninth, but it didn't matter as he already had the season-long super-G title locked up.

Not known as a speed skier, Marcel Hirscher of Austria took the course to get a glimpse of the hill ahead of the giant slalom and slalom. He finished 11th.

Hirscher clinched his sixth straight overall World Cup crown before finals.