Bengals bring back offensive lineman Andre Smith

Smith played right tackle for seven seasons in Cincinnati before going to Minnesota last season. He missed most of the season with a triceps injury that required surgery.

The Bengals have lost left tackle Andrew Whitworth to the Rams and right guard Kevin Zeitler to the Browns in free agency, leaving them with little experience at tackle. They plan to move Cedric Ogbuehi to left tackle — he struggled on the right side last season — and start Jake Fisher at right tackle. Smith hasn't played guard but could fill in at Zeitler's spot.