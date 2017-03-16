Brier champion Gushue tops Carruthers in opener of Elite 10 Grand Slam event

PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. — Newly crowned national men's curling champion Brad Gushue returned to the ice Thursday and picked up where he left off a few days earlier.

Gushue, who won the Tim Hortons Brier last Sunday in his hometown of St. John's, opened the Elite 10 with a victory over Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

The Grand Slam event features a match-play format. Gushue needed an extra end to complete the one-up victory.

Switzerland's Peter De Cruz topped Calgary's Kevin Koe in an extra end for the one-up win and Sweden's Niklas Edin posted a 3-up win over Toronto's John Epping.