Bucks hold off Clippers 97-96 when Griffin misses late

LOS ANGELES — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 16 points to lead six Milwaukee players in double figures, and the Bucks held off the Los Angeles Clippers 97-96 on Wednesday night when Blake Griffin's last-second shot rolled off the rim.

DeAndre Jordan had 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Clippers. Griffin added 18.

Milwaukee led by seven with less than three minutes to play, but baskets by Jordan brought the Clippers within one. With 5.1 seconds left, Los Angeles called a timeout and ran a play for Griffin, who drove the lane and put up a short shot that was off target.

The Bucks improved to 11-5 since losing second-leading scorer Jabari Parker to a season-ending knee surgery. They are seventh in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Detroit and Miami.

Star guard Chris Paul had an off night for the Clippers, shooting just 2 of 10 while scoring six points and turning the ball over six times. He had seven assists.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo ranks in the NBA's top 20 in total points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. No player in history has managed that for an entire season.

Clippers: Have won four of six but are 5-6 in their last 11 games. Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers doesn't think his team is struggling: "It's just a point in the season. Cleveland's lost four of five, but if we do that it's a different (reaction). Maybe because they won a world championship. I have a lot of confidence in where we're headed," Rivers said.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Return to Staples Center to play the Lakers on Friday. Despite a career-high 41 points by Antetokounmpo, the Lakers defeated the Bucks 122-114 in Milwaukee last month in their only previous meeting this season.