Calgary Stampeders sign defensive tackle Bryan Hall
CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed defensive tackle Bryan Hall.
The 28-year-old from Carbondale, Ill., played for the Toronto Argonauts in 2016 after two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Hall had 33 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in 17 games for the Argos. He totalled 69 tackles, seven sackes and a pair of forced fumbles during his two seasons in Hamilton.
The six-foot-one, 295-pounder out of Arkansas State played in five NFL games with the Baltimore Ravens prior to his arrival in the CFL.