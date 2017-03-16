Calgary Stampeders sign defensive tackle Bryan Hall

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed defensive tackle Bryan Hall.

The 28-year-old from Carbondale, Ill., played for the Toronto Argonauts in 2016 after two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Hall had 33 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in 17 games for the Argos. He totalled 69 tackles, seven sackes and a pair of forced fumbles during his two seasons in Hamilton.