Davidson scores twice, Martlets beat X-Women at U Sports women's championship

NAPANEE, Ont. — Gabrielle Davidson scored twice and the McGill Martlets survived an early scare to beat the StFX X-Women 3-1 on Thursday at the U Sports women's hockey championship.

McGill advances to Saturday’s semifinal to face the winner of Thursday's late game between the UBC and Queen's.

Kara Power opened the scoring for the X-Women just 41 seconds into the game, but Davidson drew McGill level at 13:38 of the first period.

The Martlets took over control in the second period, with goals from Jade Downie-Landry and Davidson.

"All in all, it's obviously great to get the win, but I'm not sure we played our complete game," said Martlets head coach Peter Smith. "We're young, we were maybe nervous in the first period, so it’s good to get that first win under our belts."

Rookie of the Year Tricia Deguire was steady in net for McGill, turning aside 22-of-23 shots.