Devils beat Flyers 6-2 to snap 10-game winless streak

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Adam Henrique and Taylor Hall scored two goals apiece and the New Jersey Devils snapped a 10-game winless streak with a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Kyle Palmieri and Joseph Blandisi also scored as New Jersey set a season-high for goals and ended an 0-8-2 streak, its longest without a win since going (0-7-4) in 1990-91.

Keith Kinkaid made 17 saves for the Devils, who lost seven one-goal games during their skid.

Michael Del Zotto and Brayden Schenn scored the Flyers, who lost goaltender Steve Mason to an undisclosed injury on Hall's first goal early in the third period, a spectacular one-handed shot on a breakaway that gave the Devils a 4-2 lead.

The Flyers have been a Devils' patsy in recent years. This was New Jersey's third win in three games against them this season, and they are now 17-5-3 against them since the start of the 2011-12 season.

New Jersey took the lead for good when Henrique and Blandisi scored just under four minutes apart in the second period for a 3-1 lead.

Henrique got his 17th when Beau Bennett found him in front after a Flyers turnover behind the net. Blandisi tallied his third on a deflection of a power-play shot by Damon Severson.

Schenn redirected a pass from the point past Kinkaid at 11:13 for his 21st goal, cutting the lead to a goal.

Taylor gave the Devils breathing room at 1:33 of the third, just seconds after breaking his stick trying to one-time a pass from the right circle. He raced back to the Devils bench at the other end of the ice, took a pass from Travis Zajac, staked around Del Zotto at the point and deked Mason out of a position, depositing his shot into the net with only his right hand on his stick.

Mason strained something in his lower body on the play and had to leave, with the game.

Michal Neuvirth finished, and Henrique got his second goal, putting a rebound past him at 4:08. Hall scored into an empty net with 4:39 to play.

The Devils' game against Winnipeg on Tuesday night was postponed by a major snowstorm, so this was their first contest since Saturday. The Flyers blanked the Penguins on Wednesday.

Del Zotto gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead with three minutes left in the first period, putting a great centring pass by Jakub Voracek into an open net on a quick counterattack.

New Jersey tied it a little more than a minute later. Zajac won a faceoff and Palmieri collected it and beat Mason with a shot from the inside edge of the left circle for his eighth goal in his last 11 games, and his third in the last two.

NOTES: Flyers F Jordan Weal (lower body) returned after missing Wednesday night's game. ... F John Quenneville was in the Devils' lineup for the third time this season after being recalled from Albany (AHL) on Wednesday. ... The teams have two more games this season, both next month. ...

UP NEXT

Flyers: Return home to host Carolina on Sunday.