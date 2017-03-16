FIFA veteran Lefkaritis to leave European soccer politics

NYON, Switzerland — Another FIFA veteran, Marios Lefkaritis of Cyprus, is to exit international soccer politics.

UEFA says the 70-year-old Lefkaritis has withdrawn as a candidate in an April 5 election to retain his seat on the European body's executive committee. UEFA gave no reason.

Lefkaritis informed UEFA members on the day his long-time FIFA colleague Issa Hayatou lost the presidency of African soccer.

Lefkaritis previously had not entered a separate April 5 election to remain as a UEFA delegate on FIFA's ruling committee.

The Cypriot official joined FIFA's top table in 2007, and was a finance committee member for much of that decade. He currently chairs UEFA's finance panel.