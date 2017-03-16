House increasing activity after getting hit by batted ball

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays reliever T.J. House is slowly increasing his physical activity, almost a week after he was hit on the head by a line drive during a spring training game.

House was cleared to run on a treadmill for five minutes Thursday, a day after he rode a stationary bike for seven minutes.

"It's just a slow progression," House said. "There's not really a timetable right now. It's day to day. If it's good, you continue moving forward. Just excited to be kind of being active again, sweating a little bit."

House was taken off the field in an ambulance March 10 after getting struck in the ninth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers. He was hospitalized overnight, then released.

"Feeling good," House said. "Surprisingly, I didn't really have much of a problem. I walked out of the hospital the next day. The third day, I was a little sore. After that I got some good sleep. I think I needed that."

House was hit on the back of the head by a ball off the bat of John Hicks. He talked with teammate J.A Happ, who was struck by a liner off the bat of Tampa Bay's Desmond Jennings in May 2013.

"I asked how was it," House said. "What was your thought process because physically, yeah, that is a hurdle, but I think mental is going to be the biggest part, standing there and getting to face a hitter again. You just got to get out there and play. You can't think about it."

House watched video of the play once and said it was a "scary" to see.