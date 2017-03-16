Jaguars sign LB McNary to beef up special teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed free agent linebacker Josh McNary, adding another backup expected to bolster special teams.

McNary appeared in 49 games for Indianapolis after signing an undrafted rookie in 2013. During his four seasons with the Colts, McNary totalled 60 tackles.

Last year, McNary appeared in all 16 games — three starts — for the first time in his career. He had 14 tackles as well as a team-high nine special teams tackles.

The Jaguars previously signed linebackers Lerentee McCray and Audie Cole to beef up special teams, which were a mess last season. The units had at least one major meltdown every week during an eight-game losing streak.

Jacksonville hired veteran assistant Joe DeCamillis to turn its special teams around.

