Can you spot the error in Jeopardy's Jose Bautista bat flip clue?

“I’ll take Fact Checking for $400, Alex.”

You could be forgiven for not batting an eye at this Toronto-themed Jeopardy clue, but there’s a rather glaring error in Jose Bautista’s appearance on the game show’s board.

Of course, being the blue-blooded Birds fan you are, you probably already figured out that Bautista’s legendary lumber toss followed up his the slugger’s donger against the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS, not 2016.

Of course, we shouldn’t be too hard on quiz show’s writers for thinking the immortal moment happened more recently because watching it never gets old.

Actually, let's watch it again!



Happily for this week's defending champion, Grant McSheffrey, the booboo wasn't enough to throw him off the scent and he responded with the correct question for a cool $400.. It probably didn't hurt that McSheffrey is a Canadian.



Well, Something Happened In 2016

Before the 2016 playoff pounding, that season also introduced us to the Toronto-Texas rivalry’s second-most famous moment.

Oh,was Rougned Odor ever hot about that bat flip, even though the calendar had already done some flipping of its own.

But that’s because he's an old-school sort who would never pull a similar stunt in a much less meaningful situation. And he definitely wouldn’t have juiced for a single.



That's respecting the game.

