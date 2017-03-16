LA Rams sign linebacker Connor Barwin after Philly release

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have signed linebacker Connor Barwin, one week after he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams announced the deal Thursday.

Barwin is an eight-year veteran who spent his first four seasons with the Houston Texans. He played two years there under Wade Phillips, the Rams' new defensive co-ordinator .

He spent the past four seasons with the Eagles, starting all 64 regular-season games. He made the 2014 Pro Bowl after recording 14 1/2 sacks.

He was less effective as a defensive lineman last season after Philadelphia's switch to a 4-3 defence . The Eagles saved $7.75 million by releasing Barwin last week.

The 6-foot-4 Barwin will be an outside linebacker again in Phillips' 3-4 defence in Los Angeles.

