Michael Essien's wife buys 3rd-division club Como
COMO, Italy — Michael Essien's wife has bought a third-division Italian soccer club at an auction.
Akosua Puni Essien, who is married to the former AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder, bought Como for 237,000 euros ($254,000).
Como was relegated from Serie B last season. It is currently in seventh place and on course for the promotion playoffs.