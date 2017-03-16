OHL Roundup: Centorame's three-point effort leads Attack in win over Spitfires

WINDSOR, Ont. — Santino Centorame scored a goal and set up two more to lead the Owen Sound Attack in a 6-1 victory over the Windsor Spitfires on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nick Pryce, Jonah Gadjovich, Nick Suzuki, Cordell James and Petrus Palmu, shorthanded, also scored for Owen Sound (47-15-4).

Tyler Angle had the lone goal for the Spitfires (40-19-8).

Attack goaltender Michael McNiven stopped 19 shots.

Michael DiPietro started in net for Windsor, allowing five goals on 16 shots through 31:04. Mario Culina stopped 12-of-13 shots the rest of the way.

---

STEELHEADS 4 ICEDOGS 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Spencer Watson scored shorthanded and Michael McLeod's goal midway through the second period stood as the winner as Mississauga topped the IceDogs.

Ryan McLeod and Brendan Harrogate also scored for the Steelheads (32-20-13).

Johnny Corneil scored for Niagara (23-33-10), which had a two-game win streak snapped.

---

BATTALION 4 WOLVES 0

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Julian Sime stopped all 23 shots his way as the Battalion blanked Sudbury to snap a two-game slide.

Adam McMaster led North Bay (24-36-6) with a goal and an assist. Brett Hargrave, Brett McKenzie and Zach Poirier supplied the rest of the offence.

Jake McGrath made 35 saves for the Wolves (24-34-7).

---

PETES 4 BULLDOGS 0

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Dylan Wells made 37 saves at the Petes shut out Hamilton.

Nikita Korostelev's goal in the ninth minute stood as the winner for Peterborough (42-20-5), which also got goals from Logan DeNoble, Matthew Timms and Jonathan Ang. Adam Timleck and Kyle Jenkins had two assists apiece and Timms added a helper for a two-point night.

Kaden Fulcher stopped 39 shots for the Bulldogs (32-26-8).