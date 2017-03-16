Pelicans extend guard Crawford through season's end

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Pelicans have signed reserve guard Jordan Crawford to an extension through the rest of this season.

The Pelicans, who announced the move Thursday, have not disclosed contract terms.

The 6-foot-5 Crawford, who joined New Orleans on a 10-day contract on March 6, has averaged 14.2 points through five games.

He is shooting 51 per cent , including 52 per cent from 3-point range, while playing around 23 minutes per game.

Crawford has played in 262 career regular-season NBA games with Atlanta, Washington, Boston, Golden State and New Orleans since being drafted 27th overall by New Jersey out of Xavier in 2010. He holds career averages of 12.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in nearly 25 minutes per game.