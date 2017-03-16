Rakell, Getzlaf keep rolling as Ducks drop Blues, 2-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rickard Rakell scored his 30th of the season, Ryan Getzlaf added a short-handed goal and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Jonathan Bernier made 26 saves for his fourth straight win as Anaheim passed Calgary for second place in the Pacific Division. The Flames' 10-game winning streak ended with a 5-2 loss to Boston.

Ivan Barbashev scored his third career goal and Jake Allen made 20 saves, but the Blues' five-game winning streak was stopped.

St. Louis missed out on its chance to pass Nashville for third place in the Central Division. The Blues still hold the second wild card in the Western Conference, four points ahead of Los Angeles.

Rakell hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his five-year career by putting the Ducks ahead 5:32 into the first period.

Blues defenceman Jay Bouwmeester was trying to get the puck out of the corner when Getzlaf tipped the pass right to Rakell in the slot. The rising 23-year-old Swede then buried his shot in the top left corner, scoring for the third consecutive game.

Rakell became the third Ducks player to score 30 or more goals in the last four seasons, joining Corey Perry and Getzlaf. Rakell has eight goals in the last nine games.

Getzlaf continued his recent uptick by picking up a point for the third straight game, scoring on a mesmerizing wrist shot 6:37 into the second that put Anaheim up 2-0. Andrew Cogliano lost control of the puck on the break before recovering with a drop pass to the waiting Getzlaf.

The Ducks' captain has 16 of his team-leading 58 points in the last 11 games.

Barbashev finally got the puck past Bernier with 9:52 remaining, but the Blues never managed an equalizer.

Alexander Steen nearly extended his streak of games with a goal to three for the Blues but hit the crossbar on a power play midway through the first.

NOTES: Ducks G John Gibson missed his second consecutive game with a lower-body injury. Gibson has been out of action for eight of Anaheim's last nine games. . Blues RW Dmitrij Jaskin (upper body) did not play. Jaskin was injured in a collision with teammate Robert Bortuzzo on Monday. . The Ducks have won six of their last seven home games.

UP NEXT

Blues: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.