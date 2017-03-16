Sports

Rask leads Hurricanes to 3-1 win over Wild

Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal (12) and Nino Niederreiter (22), of Switzerland, try to score while Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) and goalie Eddie Lack (31), of Sweden, defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Victor Rask scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:24 to play and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 Thursday night.

Teuvo Teravainen added an empty-net goal with 1:24 remaining. Derek Ryan also scored for the Hurricanes and Eddie Lack stopped 30 shots. Carolina has points in five straight games (3-0-2).

Mikael Granlund scored for Minnesota and Devan Dubnyk finished with 21 saves. The Wild had won six straight overall against the Hurricanes, who improved to 6-1-2 against Minnesota at home.

The Wild finished a 1-4 road trip to give them five losses in their last six.

