Redskins sign LB Chris Carter
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have signed linebacker Chris Carter, who has started four of 62 games in his six-year NFL career.
The Redskins announced the signing Thursday on Twitter.
The 27-year-old Carter split last season between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.
He has also appeared in games with Pittsburgh and Cincinnati since entering the league in 2011.
